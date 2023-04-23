Last full week of April looks cooler than normal

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
We're quickly approaching May even if our temperatures don't seem like it. In fact, for the last full week of April our temperatures are generally going to be a few degrees cooler than average nearly every day.
Tonight skies are slowly going to clear from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy which may allow folks to see another round of Northern Lights. Best viewing will be after 10pm on the horizon, away from lights. Set the camera exposure to long!
The upper level low causing us the cloud cover will pull eastward and allow more sunshine to kick off Monday. Our temperatures will climb into the 50s on Monday and Tuesday which are still below normal.
Isolated rain showers will be possible Monday and Tuesday but the bulk of rain is going to move in on Friday. This next low looks to be slow moving too which means rain is going to impact us through the upcoming weekend.
That's what has caused the flood warning along the Mississippi River which is expected to crest by next weekend.