Last-minute voting reminders

MADISON (WKOW) -- As candidates work to gather final votes ahead of the election on Tuesday, it's a big weekend for your vote.
Friday is the last day to vote in-person absentee, where you can register to vote.
Most municipalities will wrap up in-person absentee voting on Friday, but some will continue through the weekend.
Saturday and Sunday are the last days to vote early in-person absentee for voters who are already registered.
Anyone who would like to still vote in-person absentee is encouraged to check with their election clerk for locations and times for their area. You can find more information here.
If you have not yet returned your absentee ballot, it's now recommended to bring it to your clerk's office, as it may not arrive on time if sent by mail.
For voting in-person on election day, you can register at your polling place, but you do need to have lived in your current residence for at least 28 days.
You'll also need to bring a proof of residence document, and some sort of photo ID like a Wisconsin driver's license. Information on other forms of acceptable IDs is listed here.
Many DMV's will also be extending their hours on Monday and Tuesday to help people get their photo IDs.
You can find your nearest DMV location and hours here.