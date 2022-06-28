 Skip to main content
Last missing owl found, returned to Ochsner Park Zoo in Baraboo

BARABOO (WKOW) -- The lone owl that remained missing after a break-in at the Ochsner Park Zoo in Baraboo is now back at the zoo.

Linda, the great horned owl, was captured safely in a garden on 9th Street near the zoo, according to a Tuesday night Facebook post from the Baraboo Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department.

Linda will undergo a full vet exam.

She and several other animals were released during a break-in at the zoo.

The suspect in the break-in, 34-year-old Aaron Hovis, was arrested in his home state of Indiana.

