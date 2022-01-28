Last Weekend of January Looking Pleasant

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
That's right, the last weekend of January is here which means just 11 more months until the start of 2023! What does the end of the month and start of February look like? Let's take a look.
A series of high pressure systems are going to be moving through the region with the first one moving through right now. That's why the start of the weekend was cold Friday morning and why the skies Friday were mostly sunny and the winds were light. On the backside of this high, winds are set to turn out of the south.
Those southerly winds bump our temperatures over the weekend into the 20s, with the warmest of the two days on Sunday. Both days will be quiet other than cloud cover.
30s return for Monday, the last day of January, and Tuesday, the start of February. After the quiet start to next week, our next chance for snow arrives Tuesday night and lasts through Thursday morning.
It's still too early to determine possible snow totals but it's becoming more and more likely that the region as a whole will be impacted by this next system, including the 27 News area. Stay with 27 News for the latest.