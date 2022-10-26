 Skip to main content
Late fall warm up is on the way

Expected a cool night tonight under the stars with highs in the low 30s. 

A few more clouds are in the forecast on Thursday, but highs will pop into the middle 50s. 

60s and sunshine is on the way for the weekend!

Looking over the extended forecast, there is minimal to no chances for rain. That's a change from yesterday when there was isolated rain chances on Sunday and on Halloween.

Speaking of Halloween, our temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s with cloudy conditions. 