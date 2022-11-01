Late-September weather to start November

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures will soar more than 15° above normal for this time of year.
We'll start cool in the 30s before quickly warming with lots of sunshine and a light wind from the southwest with highs around 70°. Skies stay clear tonight in the low 40s ahead of temps recovering to the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday. However, conditions will turn windy with gusts up to 25 mph tomorrow and up to 35 mph the day after.
Rain chances return Friday with a much better shot at region-wide showers Friday night and Saturday. We'll turn milder under cloudy skies with low to mid 60s ahead of a drier, cooler start to next week.