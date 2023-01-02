Late Winter Market starts Saturday in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) — Starting on Saturday, fresh and local produce returns to consumers in the form of a farmers' market in Madison.
The Dane County Farmer's Market announced its Late Winter Market, hosted by Garver Feed Mill, opens on Saturday, January 7. It'll run from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday through early April.
Market Manager Jamie Bugel said patrons can find goods from almost 40 farmers' market members. Items for sale include a "full array" of seasonal Wisconsin produce, cheeses, honey and maple syrup, local meats, bakery items and specialty items.
Bugel warns parking at Garver Feed Mill is limited but shares that there are "plenty" of places to park that are only a three-to-five-minute walk away.
The Dane County Farmers' Market website has more information on potential parking spots and other recommendations to better enjoy the market.