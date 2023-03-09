Latest snow storm is here

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory will go into effect at 2pm Thursday and last through the mid morning hours on Friday.
Our latest system is moving through the Plains and the Midwest and could possibly bring some a half a foot of snow or more by the time it exits on Friday. As we look ahead to the extended forecast there are a few more chances for snow too.
Snow is going to expand in coverage area and intensity throughout Thursday; by the late afternoon through the overnight, that's when the heaviest snow is expected to fall. Not to mention, winds are going to remain breezy throughout the day as well and remain breezy at night.
Dry air is going to be the factor that could possibly limit how much snow we do accumulate by the time the system exits. IF the snow isn't reaching the ground by the mid afternoon, our totals are going to be minimal across southern Wisconsin. IF it is snowing by the mid afternoon and continues, our higher end expectations could be reached.
The second wave of snow moves in late Saturday and wraps up Sunday night into Monday. This snow would be on the lighter and fluffier side and would bring an additional 1-3" of snow.