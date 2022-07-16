Latino advocacy group, 'Forward Latino', calls Sen. Johnson's comments on border crisis 'misleading'

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Latino social services organization is taking issue with Senator Ron Johnson's comments following his recent trip to the U.S. and Mexico border.
Johnson joined several other Republican senators on a tour of the Rio Grande Valley to survey the border. They met with multiple law enforcement agencies for a comprehensive tour and local landowners to discuss the impact of the Biden Administration's border policy.
"This didn't just happen, this isn't just 'boy isn't Joe Biden unlucky.' Open borders, the flood of illegal immigrants, the flood of deadly drugs, 40-year high inflation, record gasoline prices," said Johnson "These things didn't just happen, this is a direct result of his policies."
In a video he posted on Twitter, Johnson claimed the problem was fixed before Biden took over.
"When Joe Biden became president, he completely opened up the borders," he said.
He also called on Biden and others in his administration to visit the border and witness the crisis.
But non-partisan Latino advocacy group Forward Latino is calling Johnson's comments about the border "misleading."
“I am appalled by the Senator’s recent statements regarding the current situation at the U.S. – Mexico border," said Darryl Morin, the organization's national president. "His statement does nothing but promote further division and hate and will result in the status quo.”
In a press release Saturday, leadership said they also visited the same area of the border recently. They said they met with border agents, adult immigrants and unaccompanied minors and officials with the border city. They also conferred with local faith leaders and relief agencies.
They said they saw the border was physically closed and monitored in areas where there were no physical barriers. They said they also witnessed Trump-era policies still being enforced under court order. That includes Public Health Rule Title 42 and the Migrant Protection Protocols.
“Universally, all agreed that we need to take two actions. First, we need to fix our broken immigration system and replace it with one that provides for our nation’s security, economy, and humanity," said Morin. "Second, we need to do more to stabilize and provide economic opportunity, particularly in the countries of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, from which the overwhelming number of immigrants are fleeing.”
Forward Latino said it continues to work directly with members of Congress and Biden-Harris Administration on immigration related issues.