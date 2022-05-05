Laurie Barry details escalating behavior, denies killing 13-year-old girl during two hour testimony

MINERAL POINT (WKOW) — An Iowa County woman on trial for reckless homicide in the death of a 13-year-old child she was caring for took the stand Thursday morning.
Laurie Barry was the defense's first witness on Thursday, and she testified for nearly two hours. Laurie, along with her daughter Alexis Barry, are on trial for the reckless homicide of Selah Kaden in 2018 at their home in Mineral Point.
Laurie said she and her family took Selah into their care in April, while still moving into their home, as Selah's adoptive parents, Lisa and David Kaden prepared for their youngest daughter to have heart surgery. Despite knowing Selah had behavioral issues, Laurie said she and her family felt comfortable taking the teen in.
Laurie said Selah's attention seeking behavior began quickly, even while David was still with Selah in Wisconsin. Despite periodic escalations in behavior, Laurie said she felt capable of disciplining Selah and was not angry with her.
A significant escalation took place around the time of Lisa's birthday, when Selah wasn't immediately able to get ahold of her mom. This is where Laurie said Selah started "fake fainting," falling in way Laurie described as "almost cartoonish."
Laurie said that on the day Selah died she fake fainted, and her feet slipped, causing her to hit her head.
"She popped right up, just getting warmed up," Laurie said. "And she was rubbing her head, and she said 'ow that, that'll really hurt.'"
Laurie said after the incident, Selah said "I shouldn't do that anymore," but did it again a little later, except she didn't stand right back up. She stayed down long enough it became a concern. Laurie contacted Lisa to check if this was escalating behavior and see what she should do.
Laurie said Lisa didn't feel like they needed to contact EMS, so Laurie continued to monitor Selah. She got emotional explaining she tried to comfort and communicate to Selah.
"I'm saying things like, you know Selah, what's going on. This, I need something. This isn't helping you or us, because if you don't talk to me and tell me what you need I can't give it to you," Laurie testified.
Eventually, Laurie called her husband and asked him to come home, because she didn't know what to do. Right before Jesse Barry came home, she noticed Selah's condition changed.
"And the color just receded from her face... It's like it receded into her face. And I go 'god she's in trouble.'"
Soon EMS was contacted, even though Laurie claims Lisa said over the phone she thought contacting first responders wasn't necessary. She learned at the hospital Selah died.
When asked directly if she killed, beat, restrained, strangled or suffocated Selah, Laurie said "no" or "never."
Laurie said she was "extremely" surprised at the condition of Selah's body after she died and told the court she's worked with detectives to try and understand what happened.
The Barrys' trial began on Monday and is set to conclude by May 13.