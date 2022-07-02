Lavender Days returns to Eugster Farm Market for third year in a row

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- Many stopped to smell the flowers at Eugster Farm Market's third annual Lavender Days Saturday.
The Stoughton farm is home to four lavender fields that they invite the public to view before they harvest it each year.
Once harvested, the lavender is used for things like bouquets and lavender sachets.
"It's very fun. People come and there's positive energy the whole time," said Jacob Eugster, the farm's general manager.
After exploring the lavender fields, guests could visit the farm's petting zoo and enjoy treats.
Lavender Days is one of the many Eugster Farm Markets events throughout the year.
"This caters to have more of a relaxing outing -- strolling through the flowers and taking photos. So, kind of different but we very much love it and it's been a great addition," Eugster said.
Lavender Days continues through July 10th.