Law enforcement prepares for Mifflin Street Block Party, following last year's porch collapse

MADISON (WKOW) — It's the eve of one of the biggest parties of the year for UW Madison: the Mifflin Street Block Party. Law enforcement is bracing themselves for a busy weekend as a result.

“Our agencies spend months planning for this event,” Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said.

As the unofficial end to spring classes for students, the Mifflin Street Block Party has been known to get rowdy. Over time, it has resulted in smashed cars, damaged property and even a collapsed porch.

Mackenzi was there when the porch collapsed.

“We heard a thump and we kind of just looked around. Next thing you know, there’s sirens and screaming,” she said.

Mitchell Mussehl was there too.

“It was definitely a sad thing to see,” he said.

This year, Barnes said 200 police officers will be on duty. That’s on top of 14 additional firefighters. Two ambulances will also be parked nearby with three paramedics per ambulance.

“We want everyone to come out and be safe,” Barnes said.

Law enforcement is mostly concerned about overcrowding and jumping.

“There's a particular song that we're fond of here at UW. I’m kind of fond of it myself,” Barnes said.

He said they have proactively identified who is in charge of each residence, so they can knock on doors and ask that person to re-evaluate situations that could result in danger.

“We are here to help. We're not trying to stop students from having fun, or too much fun. But, we want to be able to connect with them and then if there's an issue or we need their cooperation, we'll be able to get that voluntarily,” Barnes said.

In addition to monitoring the grounds, they will also monitor the skies using drones.

“Our special events teams have been activated for this event. These officers received specific training in order to manage large crowds and events,” Barnes said.

Ahead of the party, Director of the City of Madison’s Building Inspection Division Matt Tucker, shared that properties were also inspected.

“We send out our staff to look at the buildings from the public sidewalk, trying to observe any obvious violations that we might see to the structures that could be unsafe. We also take a look at the condition of the property— debris, items that might be stripped of the property, and we will send start cases and send notices of compliance to correct those things in advance of the event,” Tucker said.

This year, Tucker said they came upon 27 cases.

“Some rot deterioration, missing spindles, railings, steps uneven— things along those natures that our housing inspectors might have come across. Almost all those cases have been resolved,” Tucker said.

Ultimately, Tucker said it's up to landlords and property owners to communicate max capacity on porches and other safety risks to tenants.

"We have ongoing concerns about the overloading and over occupancy of the balcony areas," Tucker said. "And, there's not just overloading there's also the potential for falls from the balcony, which have happened in the past."

Students also shared how they plan to stay safe.

“I plan to just talk to people,” Mussehl said. “If anybody doesn't look so well, I’ll ask them if they're doing okay, right? But, try not to consume too much alcohol and just try to have a good time.”

“We always stay together, and we don't lose each other. So, I think that's probably the most important thing and then water,” Kalina said.

Students who seek help for alcohol poisoning will not be disciplined by the University and Narcan will be available on police and at every residence hall–all to keep everyone safe.

The Mifflin Street Block Party isn’t the only event going on Saturday. The Farmer’s Market and the Crazy Legs Race will also be happening. Chief Barnes expects noon to be the busiest time for traffic.