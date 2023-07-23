Law enforcement resolves tactical situation at a Delavan motel

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The City of Delavan Police Department said early Monday morning the incident at the Super 8 Motel has been resolved with no one hurt. They said there is no danger to the public.
The Walworth County Sheriff's Office said it was a tactical situation.
---
DELAVAN, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Delavan Police Department confirmed Sunday night law enforcement is blocking off the intersection of Borg Road and Phoenix St.
On Facebook, the Walworth County Sheriff's Office said it and Delavan police are responding to a barricaded person at the Super 8 Motel.
Authorities are asking people to avoid the area of State Highway 50 and Borg Road.
This is a developing story. 27 News will update this article as we learn more.