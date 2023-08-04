Law Forward says new lawsuit will approach legislative maps differently

MADISON (WKOW) -- A lawsuit suing to change Wisconsin's legislative maps claims the maps favor Republicans and are currently not representative of the districts they were designed for.
A coalition of law firms and advocacy groups targeting voting rights is asking the state Supreme Court to hear the case, potentially bringing forth a decision by the 2024 election.
The lawsuit came one day after newly elected Justice Janet Protasiewicz switched the court to a liberal majority. Lawyers argue the court's decision to adopt maps vetoed by Governor Tony Evers in 2021 was unconstitutional. Republican lawmakers disagree with those claims, accusing Democrats of using Protasiewicz's new seat to further their agenda.
Republicans are now taking a similar stance as they did in 2022, when they appealed a state Supreme Court decision, reducing the number of Milwaukee assembly districts with Black population majorities from six to five.
Dan Lenz, staff counsel for Law Forward, said their petition seeks not to propose new district maps but to create a process for all parties to work together to draw fair maps.
"That would be a question for a new legislature that is open to the idea of nonpartisan redistricting of a fair redistricting process, and we certainly would support that and hope that would move forward," Lenz said, "but for right now, we're going to the court which is a nonpartisan body and saying that the maps that we have today violate our constitution."
Prior to the state Supreme Court overturning its ruling, previous maps Governor Evers introduced took demographics like race into account for the redrawing of new districts.
Lenz said this was done because of the requirement for district maps to be based on changes in census data every ten years.
Wisconsin's Supreme Court adopted Republican-drawn districts on a 4 to 3 vote. The arrival of a liberal-leaning Protasiewicz could change how it votes on this lawsuit in the future.