Lawmaker, longtime bus driver seeks support for bill to improve bus safety after Reedsburg tragedy

MADISON (WKOW) – Taking the school bus should never be dangerous, but it was for 13-year-old Evelyn Gurney last week. Now, Wisconsin lawmakers are seeking co-sponsorship for a bill that would increase penalties for Wisconsin drivers who don’t stop for school buses.
Rep. Scott Johnson (R-Jefferson) is one of three Republicans to introduce the bill. He said it’s a cause close to his heart because he has been a bus driver for over two decades.
“25 to 30 years,” Johnson said. “It gets me up, gives me something to do.”
While Johnson said driving a school bus has been a positive experience, he has seen many close calls over the years.
“The school bus is one of the safest forms of transportation we have, and yet, we have drivers external of the school bus that can impact life,” Johnson said. “They just need to slow down and stop.”
Those close calls motivated him to help write the bill months ago. He said its timing couldn’t be more necessary, following Gurney’s tragic death.
“It's just heartbreaking to have a family go through what they're going through,” Johnson said.
The bill would make people who fail to stop for school buses more likely to have their driver's license suspended. The bill calls for three demerit points to be added to an offender's driver's license. If someone has 12 points or more in a year, the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles will suspend your license.
The bill would also increase fines for offenders from a minimum of $30 and maximum of $300, to a minimum of $300 and maximum of $1,000.
Johnson hopes the bill saves lives, but also reminds drivers to drive like others’ lives depend on them.
“The bills will never replace stupidity,” Johnson said. “We can still have drivers that will still make errors, and can still cause this type of disaster. We're trying to reduce that though.”
Rep. William Penterman (R-Columbus) and Sen. Jesse James (R-Altoona) also helped write the bill.
In a statement shared with 27 News, Sen. James said:
“Each year, we hear stories about reckless drivers passing school buses and endangering our children. This trend is concerning, especially when the fine can be as low as $30. The legislation circulated this week will ensure drivers who fail to stop for school buses will pay at minimum $300. This change will not only hold Wisconsin drivers accountable, but also protect our kids.”
You can read more about the bill online.
It is being circulated for co-sponsors through Friday, May 19.