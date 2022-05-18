Lawmaker wants chairman of Wisconsin Parole Commission removed

MADISON (WKOW) -- A GOP lawmaker is circulating a petition for a special session for a confirmation hearing for the head of the Wisconsin Parole Commission.
Senator Roger Roth (R-Appleton) wants John Tate removed from the post.
It comes after the commission originally granted parole to Douglas Balsewicz.
He was sentenced to 80 years in prison for fatally stabbing his estranged wife, Johanna, and was about to be let out after serving less than 25 years.
But after an outcry and a push from Governor Tony Evers, Balsewicz's parole was revoked.
Evers appointed Tate to the position, but Tate has not yet had a confirmation hearing.
The petition requires majority support from both houses of the legislature.