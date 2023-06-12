Lawmakers, advocates reintroduce gun reform legislation

MADISON (WKOW) – Right now, state lawmakers and advocates are calling for a “gun-free” summer in Wisconsin.
They are hoping to achieve that through the reintroduction of three pieces of legislation that the Joint Finance Committee removed from Governor Tony Evers’ budget.
On Monday, they reintroduced the legislation at the State Capitol.
First, they said they wanted to see universal background checks, which require everyone who wants to buy a gun to undergo a background check.
Second, they said they would like to create extreme risk protective orders, which allow police to temporarily take guns away from people who may be a danger to themselves or others.
Third, they would like to see tax exemptions on tools like safes and storage locks for guns, which they said would make Wisconsin safer.
“Gun violence -- its real. It is prolific. It is a public health crisis that we cannot escape until we legislate,” Rep. Sheila Stubbs (D-Madison) said.
In addition to reintroducing the legislation, the group paid homage to the many people who have died as a result of gun violence, including one-year-old Zyare Nevels who was shot and killed in Milwaukee just last weekend.
27 News reached out to the NRA to get their thoughts on the reintroduction of the legislation. We are still waiting to hear back.