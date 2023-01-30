Lawmakers eye expanded farming tax credits, grants

CUBA CITY (WKOW) -- With a projected state surplus of more than $7 billion, lawmakers on Wisconsin's agriculture committees are exploring ways to get some of that money to farmers.
Both Republican and Democratic members of the Assembly's Agriculture Committee both suggested expanded tax credits as the most likely source of farming support in the 2023-25 budget.
Rep. Travis Tranel (R-Cuba City) chairs the Assembly ag committee. Tranel's family operates a Grant County dairy farm that milks between 500 and 600 cows.
Tranel said his pitch for prioritizing farmers in the next state budget revolved around 12% of the state's workforce having jobs in the agricultural industry, accounting for 435,000 jobs, according to the UW-Madison Extension.
"100% of us eat every single day, so it affects all of us," Tranel said.
Tranel said he would use his position in charge of the committee to expand the Use-Value tax credit. The credit allows farmers to have property taxes assessed based on production, as opposed to the value of the land itself.
Currently, the credit applies only to land. Tranel wants to apply the credit to infrastructure on a farm, such as barns. Tranel said such a change would benefit farmers who lease their land, but own the structures on it.
"Ideally, we would look at people that are actually involved in production agriculture," Tranel said. "Farming in the state of Wisconsin, paying quite a decent amount of property tax on their ag infrastructure, and we would like to give a certain percentage of that back to them."
Rep. Jenna Jacobson (D-Oregon), a freshman in the Assembly who also serves on the ag committee, said she believed the surplus could cover the expansion of a number of programs.
Jacobson listed rebates for cover crops and expanding the amount of meat processing grants as priorities she's heard from farmers in her district. Last year, five businesses received state grants for meat processing. A release from the Evers administration said the state had received 100 applications.
Jacobson said she also wanted to increase the lower end of the Farmland Preservation Tax Credits, which benefit landowners.
"Looking at having those increased- a moderate increase to $10 per acre; it's about $5 right now," Jacobson said.
Jacobson said she also hoped to hear more in the debate of large-scale solar farms, which she described as a balancing act.
"We have to keep in mind that we are trying to move toward more clean, renewable energy," Jacobson said. "And, also, that we need to maintain as much farmland as we can, so we can continue our agriculture heritage, and make sure we are providing for our state."
Where the two parties are almost certain to split is on the extent to which the state should regulate farms. While Democrats tend to support more environmental protections, Tranel said he would also prioritize minimizing regulations during the new two-year session.
Tranel acknowledged he'd have to pursue any changes knowing Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would veto any bills he felt went too far. He said he was optimistic there could be compromise in some areas.
"When it comes to things like water quality, farmers want to have a seat at the table," Tranel said. "Because I often say farmers are the original conservationists; nobody cares more about this land than we do."
Evers will officially present his budget to the GOP-controlled legislature on February 15. GOP leaders have indicated they plan on once again rewriting Evers' budget, setting up a possible showdown this summer.