Lawmakers propose bill to change the way Wisconsin schools teach children to read, State Superintendent responds

MADISON (WKOW) -- State lawmakers proposed a bill Thursday that they say would address the reading crisis by changing the way Wisconsin schools teach children to read.
A report from the National Assessment of Education Progress found Wisconsin ranks last in reaching achievement among Black students, 27th for white students and 28th for Hispanic students.
Local leaders say their man job is to focus on the next generation, and they'll do that through education.
"We put a significant amount of money aside to make this program work, which consists of both coaches who are going to be focusing on teaching our teachers to teach the science of reading, as well as helping out our local districts on curriculum to transition to this," said Republican Senator Duey Stroebel.
The bill, LRB-2748/1 and LRB 3540/1, is modeled after the "Mississippi Miracle" and is said to spot struggling readers sooner, create an intervention plan for each student and change the way the state teaches reading.
"Mississippi is sort of the poster child in having gone from dead last historically in reading in the country to now being essentially tied with us," Representative Joel Kitchens said.
Leaders expect it to be a $50-million-dollar bill, and $10-million of that would relate to the coaches.
State Superintendent Jill Underly responded to the bill in a statement, saying she's in support of a literacy bill but said this version of the includes a retention policy requirement, which is a "non-starter for them because it is harmful to our learners, families and communities."
“I do not support this bill as it currently stands. Staff at the DPI received the final copy of this bill minutes ago after the press conference had concluded, despite the fact we have been working with key legislators on it for over four months. We are supportive of a literacy bill, but this version of the bill includes a retention policy requirement, and that is a non-starter for us because, as drafted, it is harmful to our learners, families, and communities. My staff will be able to respond with further information as soon as we have had time to thoroughly read the current bill, which differs considerably from versions we had previously seen.”