Lawmakers propose bills to address mental health concerns in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two bills were up for discussion and public testimony Wednesday at the State Capitol.
Both would increase resources for mental health care in Wisconsin.
The discussion on these bills comes on the same day that the U.S. Surgeon General called mental health struggles a public health crisis during a Senate Finance Committee hearing.
Dr. Vivek Murthy called on Congress to support policies that back stronger access to mental health care and boost the mental health workforce.
One proposed bill would build on Wisconsin's Child Psychiatry Consultation Program, or CPCP. Wisconsin is one of the few states that has this kind of statewide program.
The proposal would use the infrastructure already in place for CPCP, and create a new program that expands accessibility to all patient populations.
"There are no states in this country right now that have a comprehensive teleconsultation model like the one that you have before you," said Dr. Rosa Kim, the medical director of CPCP. "We truly would be the ones doing it for the first time, and hopefully other states would then follow suit."
The program would also provide clinicians with mental health education opportunities and support coordination and community referrals to regional mental health resources.
Supporters of the bill said it would be an innovative solution to serve more constituents' mental health needs and better prepare primary care providers to face the ongoing health concerns in the state.
"Only serving 23 percent of our constituents is not acceptable," said Sen. Alberta Darling. "Because you know, as we all go through this pandemic that need has increased. It's not just children, it's adults as well."
The Republican senator is a co-sponsor of the bipartisan legislation.
Also up for discussion Wednesday was a bill that would establish a training program that focuses on reducing law enforcement and first responder suicides in the state.
"Mental health within the law force has always been an issue but now throw in COVID, and this has been exacerbated," said Rep. Rachael Cabral-Guevara.
She is one of the representatives co-sponsoring the bill. Republican Senators Andre Jacque and Stephen Nass are also co-sponsors.