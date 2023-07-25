Lawmakers propose new bill removing sales tax on childcare items

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Green,
western Rock and southeastern Dane Counties through 1130 AM CDT...

At 1057 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Oregon to near Evansville to 7 miles southeast
of Monroe. Movement was east at 60 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Janesville, Beloit, Fitchburg, Stoughton, Oregon, Edgerton,
Evansville, Brodhead, Orfordville, Brooklyn, Albany, Footville,
Fulton, Albion, Newark, Magnolia, Hanover, Cooksville, Afton, and
Juda.

This includes Interstate 39/90 between mile markers 154 and 164.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Eastern Lafayette County in south central Wisconsin...
Green County in south central Wisconsin...
Southeastern Iowa County in south central Wisconsin...
Southwestern Dane County in south central Wisconsin...

* Until 1115 AM CDT.

* At 1031 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Mount Horeb to near Argyle to near Apple River,
moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Fitchburg, Monroe, Oregon, Belleville, New Glarus, Brooklyn,
Monticello, Albany, Argyle, Blanchardville, Wiota, Dayton, South
Wayne, Browntown, Gratiot, Attica, Jordan Center, Paoli, Mount
Vernon, and Woodford.

This includes the following Location York Memorial Church.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Lawmakers propose new bill removing sales tax on childcare items

  • Updated
  • 0
Capture.PNG

MADISON (WKOW) -- The newly-proposed Tiny Tot Tax Cut would create a sales tax exemption in Wisconsin for childcare essentials like diapers, bottles and car seats.

The co-sponsors, Rep. David Steffen (R-Green Bay) and Sen. Jesse James (R-Altoona), expect the bill to provide some relief to working families by reducing the financial burden associated with the products infants and children need.

When they announced the bill Monday, the sponsors said the Legislative Fiscal Bureau projected the tax cut would save parents $37 million within two years of its approval.

However, critics of the bill say the tax cut will not meet its intended goal, leaving many nonprofits with a high demand for services from financially-insecure families in need of support.

"If the average cost of diapers is $100 a month, you're only saving $5.50," The Village Diaper Bank Founder and CEO Megan Sollenberger said. "So the $5.50, we see helping maybe middle class and above families, but for those that are truly in need, programming, like ours, is the only way to provide meaningful assistance".

Instead of passing this bill, diaper banks are asking state lawmakers to invest in wrap-around services, like rent support and paid family leave.

In May, a bipartisan group of state senators introduced a similar bill providing tax exemptions for diapers and feminine hygiene products. That bill has not yet received a committee hearing.

Lawmakers proposing the bill will need to gain more sponsors before it can be introduced.

Tags

Recommended for you