Lawmakers propose new bill removing sales tax on childcare items

MADISON (WKOW) -- The newly-proposed Tiny Tot Tax Cut would create a sales tax exemption in Wisconsin for childcare essentials like diapers, bottles and car seats.
The co-sponsors, Rep. David Steffen (R-Green Bay) and Sen. Jesse James (R-Altoona), expect the bill to provide some relief to working families by reducing the financial burden associated with the products infants and children need.
When they announced the bill Monday, the sponsors said the Legislative Fiscal Bureau projected the tax cut would save parents $37 million within two years of its approval.
However, critics of the bill say the tax cut will not meet its intended goal, leaving many nonprofits with a high demand for services from financially-insecure families in need of support.
"If the average cost of diapers is $100 a month, you're only saving $5.50," The Village Diaper Bank Founder and CEO Megan Sollenberger said. "So the $5.50, we see helping maybe middle class and above families, but for those that are truly in need, programming, like ours, is the only way to provide meaningful assistance".
Instead of passing this bill, diaper banks are asking state lawmakers to invest in wrap-around services, like rent support and paid family leave.
In May, a bipartisan group of state senators introduced a similar bill providing tax exemptions for diapers and feminine hygiene products. That bill has not yet received a committee hearing.
Lawmakers proposing the bill will need to gain more sponsors before it can be introduced.