Lawmakers speak on a new bill that would lower the age to serve alcohol in Wisconsin to 14

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new bill proposed by two Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin would lower the age to serve alcohol to just 14. Rep. Chanz Green and Sen. Rob Stafsholt say the bill is to combat the ongoing worker shortage at restaurants and bars.
"Northern or rural Wisconsin, I should say, has already a small pool of employees to draw from," Green said. "So, this opens the door for younger people to get involved in the workforce."
Currently, the age required to serve alcohol in Wisconsin is 18, as is the case in most other states in the country. If passed, this bill would make Wisconsin the state with the lowest minimum age to serve alcohol.
Green says as a tavern owner and former service industry worker himself, it doesn't bother him. He says it will solve a lot of issues that come up when a server at a restaurant is under 18 and can't serve drinks to a table.
"Right now, we have to have two servers, one carrying the alcoholic beverages, one carrying the sodas," Green said. "So, it creates a bottleneck, especially when the bar or the restaurant are busy."
Opponents of the bill have disagreed, saying the legislation is only an excuse to pay younger workers less money.
Democratic Minority Leader Greta Neubauer says the worker shortage problem can't be solved with small solutions like these.
"The bills that we have seen discussed and debated and passed by Republicans in the assembly, this session, are just not getting at the root of the issue," Neubauer said. "They are looking at these quick fixes."
Bar managers in the Madison area have varied opinions on the subject.
At Erin's Snug Irish Pub in Madison, assistant general manager Erin Sherman said she'd be fine with lowering the age to solve staffing issues, although 14 is a little too low.
"I feel 14 is too young, I really do," Sherman said. "I think 16 would be a better way. Even 15 is pushing it a little."
Lawmakers have until the end of the week to sign on to the bill if they'd like to support it. Then, the bill would be assigned to a committee before making its way to both houses of the legislature.
If passed in both houses, it would then go to the governor's desk for approval.
"I don't think there's an issue with them serving it," Sherman said. "But if they do change it, I definitely feel that they need to take a responsible alcohol serving course."