Lawmakers to consider ending rule that lets clerks fix ballot witness information

MADISON (WKOW) — A powerful legislative committee will meet Wednesday and discuss suspending a proposed rule allowing clerks to fill in, or correct, witness addresses on absentee ballot certificates.
When a voter returns an absentee ballot, they must have a witness sign the certificate attached to the envelope in which they place the ballot. That witness must also include their own address information.
The Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules (JCRAR) has the ability to strike down rules established by state agencies, such as the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC.)
WEC staff notified JCRAR last week it planned to formally establish an emergency rule allowing clerks to correct mistakes on a witness's address or fill in missing address details.
The rule aligns with guidance WEC has had in place since 2016. However, after the 2020 election, GOP leaders placed a renewed focus on making WEC establish rules, as opposed to informal guidance clerks could use.
Last October, the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau released a report finding no proof of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, but noted WEC had issued some guidance that conflicted with state law. The bureau recommended WEC instead establish formal rules instead of written guidance.
Last week, GOP legislative leaders, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, Speaker Robin Vos, and Assembly Speaker Pro Tempore Tyler August responded to the rule-making effort.
In a letter, they asked JCRAR co-chairs Sen. Steve Nass (R-Whitewater) and Rep. Adam Neylon (R-Pewaukee) to suspend the emergency rule allowing clerks to make witness address corrections.
The letter cites language in state law that says, "If a certificate is missing the address of a witness, the ballot may not be counted.”
WEC's proposed rule would define what a complete address is and outline what, exactly, clerks are allowed to fill in or correct. GOP leaders maintain the elections agency doesn't have the power to set such a policy.
"WEC does not cite any explicit statutory authority that allows it to promulgate a rule covering all of these issue," the letter read.
Critics argue it's a Republican effort to throw out people's ballots over the most minor of errors, which could also hurt conservatives who vote via absentee ballot.
The committee set to hold a public hearing on the emergency rule Wednesday afternoon, followed by a vote. JCRAR is a 10-member committee, made up of six Republicans and four Democrats.