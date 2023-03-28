Lawmakers who called for AG to investigate arson at pro-life organization react to arrest of suspect

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two Republican lawmakers from Wisconsin are applauding the arrest of a suspect in connection to arson at the office of Wisconsin Family Action in May 2022.
Representatives Bryan Steil and Tom Tiffany were two of the five lawmakers who sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland two days after the attack.
Tiffany told 27 News the congressmen wanted to ensure federal law enforcement were taking threats against pro-life groups "seriously."
Law enforcement arrested Hridindu Roychowdhury Tuesday, and a criminal complaint said investigators were able to match his DNA to DNA found at the scene.
Steil said he's glad to hear of the arrest.
"It's good that we're making progress in this attack on the pro-life group in Madison," he said. "Ultimately, anyone who breaks the law needs to be held accountable. There's no place in our society for political violence."
Tiffany echoed that sentiment, saying he's "thankful" law enforcement have arrested someone in connection to the crime.
"Hopefully, [they will] adjudicate it, and if this person is guilty, that they will serve the appropriate time for the crime that they've committed," he said.
Steil and Tiffany both applauded the multiple law enforcement agencies that worked together to investigate this crime and arrest Roychowdhury.
If Roychowdhury is convicted, he faces five to 20 years in prison.
It is not clear if authorities are looking for other suspects. However, the criminal complaint said investigators found three people's DNA at the scene. So far, they have not been able to match all the DNA samples to suspects.