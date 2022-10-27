Lawyers for DCI agent involved in Madison shooting want charge dismissed

MADISON (WKOW) -- Lawyers for a DCI agent charged in the shooting of an unarmed suspect filed a motion to dismiss the complaint.
In September, the Dane County District Attorney filed one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety against Mark Wagner, 49. He was one of two special agents with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation who fired their weapons during the arrest of Quadren Wilson February 3, according to the investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. The other agent, Nathan Peskie, was not charged criminally.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office determined Wilson was unarmed at the time of the shooting. He was hit in the lower back by five metal fragments from one fired bullet, according to the complaint. The complaint doesn’t make clear which gun the bullet was from. Wilson was sitting in a vehicle at the time, after being pinned between two law enforcement vehicles, according to the criminal complaint.
Court records filed by Wagner’s attorneys Wednesday claim Wilson was the one who “endangered the safety of the officers as well as the public” by trying to escape from police. The filing claims “Wagner was merely reacting to the criminally reckless conduct of (Wilson).”
Wagner's case is set for a preliminary hearing on December 15.