Leaked opinion on Roe reshapes Senate, governor's races in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- The leaked draft of the U.S. Supreme Court opinion that would end federal abortion rights gave a jolt Tuesday to Wisconsin races for governor and U.S. Senate that were already setting up to be competitive, high-stakes contests that draw million of dollars from outside of the state.
The leading Democratic candidates seeking to challenge Sen. Ron Johnson this fall all called for the current Senate to end the filibuster and pass a federal law guaranteeing abortion rights nationwide.
Former Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson repeated previous calls for the filibuster to be abolished, which would allow the Senate to pass non-fiscal measures with 51 votes instead of 60.
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry were in Washington, D.C. when Politico published a draft of the majority opinion written by Samuel Alito explicitly saying abortion rights under Roe v. Wade were not protected by the Constitution and should instead be decided on a state-by-state basis.
"Roe has been put on a sideline for far too long," Godlewski said on a press call Tuesday morning. "We are now at the 11th hour and we do have an opportunity to codify this into law."
A spokeswoman for Johnson confirmed in an email Tuesday evening the Oshkosh Republican seeking a third term supported the court potentially striking down Roe.
Johnson reiterated support for a federal bill he previously drafted that would ban abortion after 20 weeks with exceptions for cases of rape, incest, or when a mother's life was at risk.
"I’ve always felt the determination of when society should protect life should be made through the democratic process in each state," Johnson said in a statement. "Should this draft become the final decision, that is exactly how this profound moral issue will be decided, and I would agree with that outcome."
UW-Madison Political Science Professor David Canon said ending the filibuster would be tricky. Since West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin has already said he opposes ending the filibuster, Democrats' only hope is most likely pro-life Republican senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine.
However, getting either Republican to get on board with ending the filibuster is also an extremely unlikely outcome. Canon said a push to get enough Democrats elected into the Senate on the promise of ending the filibuster could help drive turnout in the fall.
"I think now you'll see more people coming to the polls this fall, if indeed Roe v. Wade is overturned in June, who maybe wouldn't have even voted," Canon said.
Canon added moving to abolish the filibuster was a high-risk move since Republicans could turn around and pass a federal abortion ban the next time they controlled Congress and the White House.
"They could ban abortion in all the states where it still would be legal if you just allow the states to decide," Canon said.
Lasry said it was worth the risk, maintaining abortion rights are popular enough to help Democrats stave off a GOP majority in either the House or Senate.
"[Ending the filibuster is] a risk that carries but I think, at the end of the day, that's what elections are for," Lasry said. "If voters like what you do, they vote you in; if they don't like what you do, they vote you out so I don't think there'd be this see-saw or swinging back and forth."
Evers, GOP candidates worlds apart on abortion
The contrast between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the four Republicans vying to unseat him could not be more stark.
Evers joined 17 other governors Tuesday afternoon in issuing a joint letter calling on congressional leaders to immediately take up abortion rights legislation.
Republican candidates, former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch, business owners Kevin Nicholson and Tim Michels, and Rep. Tim Ramthun (R-Campbellsport) all released statements praising the leaked brief outlining the end of protections under Roe.
A spokesman for Kleefisch confirmed Tuesday the candidate does not support any exceptions being made where an abortion would be legal.
The campaigns of Nicholson and Ramthun did not immediately provide responses Tuesday. The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported in March they do not support any exceptions.
A spokesman for Michels said he supported exceptions only for cases where a mother's life was at risk, aligning with an 1849 state law currently in place - one that would be immediately challenged in court if Roe is struck down.
While the governor would have little say over legislation currently in state statute, the person in that office would be the final hurdle for any new legislation, including bills that either eliminate exceptions all together or attempt to rewrite an abortion ban should the 172-year-old law be rejected by state courts.
According to Department of Health Services data, Wisconsin has experienced a steady decline in the number of reported abortions, going from a high of 21,754 in 1980 to 6,511 in 2019.