Learn about cancer prevention during an upcoming virtual education session

MADISON (WKOW) -- SSM Health is hosting a free virtual education session on cancer prevention.
Thursday on Wake Up Wisconsin, Dr. Timothy Kruser from SSM Health stopped by to talk about what the session on Oct. 6 will offer.
- Exercise and physical movement with Michelle Ford, PT
- Diet and nutrition with Julie Parish, RD
- The effects of smoking, radiation, sun exposure and COVID with Filip Troicki, MD
- Cancer screenings with Timothy Kruser, MD
Dr. Kruser said you don't need to be an SSM Health patient to join the educational session. Everyone is welcome.
You can sign up by visiting ssmhealth.com/CancerPrevention