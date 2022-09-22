 Skip to main content
Learn about cancer prevention during an upcoming virtual education session

  Updated
cancer prevention
MADISON (WKOW) -- SSM Health is hosting a free virtual education session on cancer prevention.

Thursday on Wake Up Wisconsin, Dr. Timothy Kruser from SSM Health stopped by to talk about what the session on Oct. 6 will offer.

Dr. Kruser said you don't need to be an SSM Health patient to join the educational session. Everyone is welcome.

You can sign up by visiting ssmhealth.com/CancerPrevention

 

