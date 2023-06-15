 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHWEST, SOUTH CENTRAL,
SOUTHEAST, AND EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green,
Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth,
Washington, Waukesha.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to impact the
surface across southwest Wisconsin this morning. As daytime
heating and vertical mixing increases, surface smoke impacts may
also increase, spreading north and east.

The highest PM2.5 concentrations are anticipated in the southwest
and Mississippi River Valley today, where the air quality index
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to
the UNHEALTHY level. In these areas, people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion, while everyone else should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion.

Cleaner air streaming in from the northeast along with the
formation of a lake breeze this afternoon will lead to lower
PM2.5 concentrations across the northern and eastern portions of
the advisory area. Here, the air quality index is expected to
range from the MODERATE to the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. In these areas, people with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Learn hands-only CPR with Madison Fire Department this summer

Madison Fire Department announced its summer hands-only CPR courses.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department is hosting AED and hands-only CPR classes this summer.

The 90-minute classes are meant to help people feel confident if they see someone experiencing cardiac arrest.

Alan Greenlee is the captain of the EMS division. He said the department started these classes because they saw it was necessary to have it in the community.

He said other programs, like one in Washington, involved their community and save rates for their citizens went up exponentially. He said seeing this, MFD knew a vital piece to survival is getting the community involved before first responders arrive. 

"Once somebody calls 911, and we respond to the incident, it can be anywhere from three to seven minutes. So already, if it's on that longer end, they've got about a 70% less chance of survival," he said. "If we can get somebody to just get on the chest and do compressions, that gives that person another chance at surviving and seeing their family again."

Greenlee said they have been seeing an uptick in cardiac arrest during the summer. This is because more people are active and out and about. 

"The real reason why it's so important to be able to learn this vital skill and get on the chest is with every minute that somebody is in cardiac arrest, their chance of survival goes down by 10%" he said. 

Since the classes started, Greenlee said it has been a "huge hit."

"In the short time we've been doing this class, we've had a few people that have come into that situation. And it's made a difference," he said. 

July and August classes are now available. They are non-certification courses. 

Madison Fire Department encourages people ages 12 and up to register. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.

Register for the classes online. You can also find a certified course near you.

