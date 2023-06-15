Learn hands-only CPR with Madison Fire Department this summer

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department is hosting AED and hands-only CPR classes this summer.
The 90-minute classes are meant to help people feel confident if they see someone experiencing cardiac arrest.
Alan Greenlee is the captain of the EMS division. He said the department started these classes because they saw it was necessary to have it in the community.
He said other programs, like one in Washington, involved their community and save rates for their citizens went up exponentially. He said seeing this, MFD knew a vital piece to survival is getting the community involved before first responders arrive.
"Once somebody calls 911, and we respond to the incident, it can be anywhere from three to seven minutes. So already, if it's on that longer end, they've got about a 70% less chance of survival," he said. "If we can get somebody to just get on the chest and do compressions, that gives that person another chance at surviving and seeing their family again."
Greenlee said they have been seeing an uptick in cardiac arrest during the summer. This is because more people are active and out and about.
"The real reason why it's so important to be able to learn this vital skill and get on the chest is with every minute that somebody is in cardiac arrest, their chance of survival goes down by 10%" he said.
Since the classes started, Greenlee said it has been a "huge hit."
"In the short time we've been doing this class, we've had a few people that have come into that situation. And it's made a difference," he said.
July and August classes are now available. They are non-certification courses.
Madison Fire Department encourages people ages 12 and up to register. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.
Register for the classes online. You can also find a certified course near you.