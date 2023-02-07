 Skip to main content
LeBron James breaks NBA's all-time scoring record, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Los Angeles Lakers are the hottest ticket in town as LeBron James closes in on NBA history

LeBron James, pictured here in New Orleans on February 4, is just 36 points away from becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

 Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty Images

LeBron James became the NBA's all-time leading scorer in the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, surpassing the historic record that six-time NBA MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had held for 39 years.

James' record-breaking feat is even more impressive given he's widely considered a pass-first player in the league, recently claiming the fourth spot in the NBA's all-time assist list.

