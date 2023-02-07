LeBron James breaks NBA's all-time scoring record, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

LeBron James became the NBA's all-time leading scorer in the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, surpassing the historic record that six-time NBA MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had held for 39 years.
James' record-breaking feat is even more impressive given he's widely considered a pass-first player in the league, recently claiming the fourth spot in the NBA's all-time assist list.
More to follow...
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.