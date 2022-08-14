Left lane of I-90 near Stoughton reopen after vehicle fire

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Crews cleared a vehicle fire on I-90 North of US HWY 51 and all lanes are reopened.
According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the vehicle fire was cleared just after 1 p.m. and there were no injuries reported.
State Patrol said it was a single-vehicle fire, the cause is unknown at this time
STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- Crews are responding to a vehicle fire that closed the left lane of I-90 outside of Stoughton Sunday afternoon.
Dane County Communications received a call about a vehicle fire on I-90 westbound near mile marker 155.8 North of US HWY 51 just before 12:15 p.m.
Wisconsin State Patrol and fire crews are responding.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the left lane is blocked. Smoke can be seen from their traffic camera at I-39/90 at US HWY 51 N.
This is a developing story.