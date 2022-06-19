Left lane of US HWY 12 reopened after crash outside Roxbury

ROXBURY (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office temporarily closed the left lane of US HWY 12 westbound due to a crash Sunday afternoon but have cleared the scene.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office received a call about a crash between two vehicles around 2:15 p.m. on County Road KP at US HWY 12.
Authorities reported the drivers were the only occupants in each of the vehicles and only one received minor injuries.
Deputies said the closed lane on US HWY 12 westbound was reopened at 2:50 p.m.
According to the sheriff's office, the cause of the crash was one driver failed to yield going across US HWY 12.