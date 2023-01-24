Legal battle mounting in Lafayette County over EMS tax imposed to many without consent 

LAFAYETTE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Lafayette County officials and local municipality leaders are gearing up for a legal battle after a budget shortfall led county officials to levy a tax for EMS services most county residents don't utilize.
At least six towns, villages and other small communities in Lafayette County have teamed up to protest the tax levied by county officials that many say came without warning or consent.
The argument started after county officials established a county EMS service that only served a few communities in the Darlington area — about 20% of the county population. The plan, as passed by the county board in 2021, originally stated that the communities being served would pay for the service.
However, county officials say when the new EMS service came in more than $200,000 over budget, they had to look to all taxpayers to make up the additional funds — even though the vast majority of them didn't use the county's service and had their own EMS.
The Village of Blanchardville — a community of just under 800 people — was taxed $7,000 without warning.
"They are services that we've never asked for, that we're not paying for, and may not be able to use," Blanchardville Village President Nick Crooks said. "And even if that's not the case, then you're sentencing my service to death."
Crooks and leaders from Wiota, Benton, Wayne, Cuba City, South Wayne, Hazel Green and Shullsburg are currently petitioning the Wisconsin Department of Revenue for a ruling on the matter. They argue that they're being taxed for a county service they already provide on the local scale — a tax levied without warning.
However, county officials like Board Chairman Jack Sauer see the issue differently.
Sauer argues that what the county did was completely legal and justified.
"I just think it was good business for us to do," Sauer said. "Is it going to have its growing pains? Yes. Did we tax people that aren't using it? Yes. There's a whole lot of people that are getting taxed for a lot of things in this county that they're not using. But that's just the way the system works."
Sauer added that he and other board members intend on expanding the county-provided EMS service to the rest of the county in the near future, but it will take time.
The small communities that are paying for two EMS services think otherwise and have already secured an attorney and filed a notice of claim against the county as they await a decision by the Department of Revenue.
Crooks says he's hoping the county will sit down with him and have a conversation about how to move forward and get his constituents their money back, but even he admits it's unlikely to happen.
"We all live in the same county, but that doesn't make it appropriate for the actions they took," Crooks said. "The leadership there is closed minded, aggressive, disrespectful, and not functional."