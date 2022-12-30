Legendary newswoman Barbara Walters dies at 93

NEW YORK (WKOW) -- ABC News reports Barbara Walters has passed away at age 93.
Walters joined ABC News in 1976, becoming the first female anchor on an evening news program. Three years later, she became a co-host of "20/20," and in 1997, she launched "The View."
In a career that spanned five decades, Walters won 12 Emmy awards, 11 of those while at ABC News.
Walters made her final appearance as a co-host of "The View" in 2014, but remained an executive producer of the show and continued to do some interviews and specials for ABC News.
Her cause of death was not immediately known.