Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TO 11 PM CDT
MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 12 PM CDT
until 11 PM CDT Monday, May 29th. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du
Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette,
Rock, Sauk, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung
disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Lego art show inspires kids in the capital city

  • Updated
Lego art show.jpg

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) — Lego lovers had the chance to let their creativity shine Sunday, as a traveling Lego art show made a stop in the capital city. 

The show "BrickUniverse" aims to teach and inspire kids. 

27 News spoke with a full-time Lego artist who built a large section of ancient Rome. He says it took more than 100,000 bricks to build and shows kids that anything is possible.

"I get inspiration from architecture, but also any number of creative outlets as well," said Rocco Buttliere. "So art museums, paintings, things like that, it's anything and everything kind of informs your....lived experience and you're reflecting that in the best way you know how."

Buttliere says people can start building with Legos at any skill level and grow from there. 

