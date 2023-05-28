Lego art show inspires kids in the capital city

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) — Lego lovers had the chance to let their creativity shine Sunday, as a traveling Lego art show made a stop in the capital city.
The show "BrickUniverse" aims to teach and inspire kids.
27 News spoke with a full-time Lego artist who built a large section of ancient Rome. He says it took more than 100,000 bricks to build and shows kids that anything is possible.
"I get inspiration from architecture, but also any number of creative outlets as well," said Rocco Buttliere. "So art museums, paintings, things like that, it's anything and everything kind of informs your....lived experience and you're reflecting that in the best way you know how."
Buttliere says people can start building with Legos at any skill level and grow from there.