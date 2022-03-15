Leopold's Books Bar Caffè in Madison raising money for Ukrainian refugees

MADISON (WKOW) -- Leopold's Books Bar Caffè on Regent Street in Madison is serving up Ukrainian-inspired dishes to help raise money for meals for people in the war-stricken country.
100% of proceeds go to World Central Kitchen. The organization is providing thousands of meals to Ukrainian refugees and those displace in the country.
"We have been shocked by the response that we've gotten. There's been a lot of interest, way more than we were expecting. I was originally thinking I was going to have to make just a couple pans of cabbage rolls and serve 30 people. But, we have enough food this week to serve," said Samuel Brown, owner of Leopold's Books Bar Caffè.
The fundraiser will be held every Tuesday starting at 5 p.m., until they sell out.