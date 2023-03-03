Leprechauns are on the loose in Rock County parks

MADISON (WKOW) - In a few weeks, we'll be celebrating St. Patrick's Day. But until then, there are 6 leprechauns searching for their pot of gold in one of Rock County's parks.
One leprechaun in search of their gold can be spotted at one of the following parks:
- Beckman Mill
- Carver-Roehl
- Gibbs Lake
- Magnolia Bluff
- Rock River Heritage
- Sportman's Parks
The leprechaun you find in each park can tell you whether you'll find the pot of gold there. Once you capture a leprechaun or their pot of gold, take a selfie and send it to parks@co.rock.wi.us.
You can also send your selfie to Rock County Parks Facebook Messenger.
Once you do, you'll be entered into a random drawing, and three prizes will be awarded.
Public works officials say the leprechauns and pot of gold should be highly visible from the trails. Clues for the leprechauns' location in each park will be posted on Facebook starting Friday.