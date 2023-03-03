 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Leprechauns are on the loose in Rock County parks

  • Updated
  • 0
Rock County leprechauns.jpg

Courtesy of the Rock County Department of Public Works

MADISON (WKOW) - In a few weeks, we'll be celebrating St. Patrick's Day. But until then, there are 6 leprechauns searching for their pot of gold in one of Rock County's parks.

One leprechaun in search of their gold can be spotted at one of the following parks:

  • Beckman Mill
  • Carver-Roehl
  • Gibbs Lake
  • Magnolia Bluff
  • Rock River Heritage
  • Sportman's Parks

The leprechaun you find in each park can tell you whether you'll find the pot of gold there. Once you capture a leprechaun or their pot of gold, take a selfie and send it to parks@co.rock.wi.us

You can also send your selfie to Rock County Parks Facebook Messenger.

Once you do, you'll be entered into a random drawing, and three prizes will be awarded.

Public works officials say the leprechauns and pot of gold should be highly visible from the trails. Clues for the leprechauns' location in each park will be posted on Facebook starting Friday. 

Tags

Recommended for you