'Let us know something, anything': Ronald Henry's family continues to search for him over a month after he went missing

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) -- The search continues in Grant County for Ronald Henry, a 34-year-old who has been missing for more than a month.
Loved ones say he was staying at a friend's farmhouse when he mysteriously vanished. His family has been searching for him for over 30 days. While they're exhausted and heartbroken, they're determined to keep fighting.
"We hit downtown again," Amanda Holdem said. "Talking to anybody that has any contact with Ronald within the last month. Rehashing, showing his face, letting everyone know we're not giving up."
They spent Saturday putting up new flyers around downtown Platteville, determined to get answers.
"We're going to be putting fliers back up if we have to come every week, every weekend, throughout the week. We're going to be putting these fliers up because we're not giving up," Danita Green, Henry's aunt, said.
Henry's family hasn't lost sight of their goal, and they're using one another as a support system to stay positive.
"We're not going to think the worst," Green said. "We know he's out there and someone knows something, and it should be told to us."
"Let us know something, anything," Holdem said. "Just do we don't have to keep going through this and not knowing. Because not knowing is ultimately the worst."
Henry's family said they're thankful for all the community members, business owners and law enforcement that are helping in the search.
"Ronald, if you're scared because of all this commotion and you're worried you're going to come home and you might get in trouble, [don't] worry about that," Christian Maristal-Henry, Henry's cousin said. "We'll deal with that, just come home."
Anyone with information about Henry's whereabouts should call the Grant County Sheriff's Office at 608-723-2157.