'Let's get back to the merits of this job': Stubbs responds after committee denies confirmation

MADISON (WKOW) -- Assemblywoman Shelia Stubbs is speaking out just a day after a five-hour confirmation hearing ended in a vote to deny her as new Director of Dane County Human Services.
"I've never witnessed anything like that," Stubbs said. "In my tenure, 21 years I've been elected, I've never witnessed anything like that."
Thursday night, Assemblywoman Shelia Stubbs sat for over and hour and a half of questioning during a confirmation hearing to become Dane County's newest Director of Human Services.
"I've never felt so degraded and humiliated. There were so many darts being thrown at me," Stubbs said.
After hours of public comment and questions, the Health and Human Needs Committee unanimously voted to deny Stubbs' confirmation. Most of the conversation focused on whether or not Stubbs would leave her current position in the Wisconsin State Assembly.
"At the end of the day, I've been clear," Stubbs said. "I will leave the Assembly once I'm confirmed. I want to get through the confirmation process and Executive Parisi knows what I believe in."
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, who chose Stubbs for the position, released a statement Friday in response to Stubbs' denial from the committee saying both the denial and her treatment during the hearing were unprecedented.
"[Stubbs] has shared with supervisors her intention to submit her letter of resignation to the Assembly as soon as she's confirmed," Parisi said in his statement. "They knew very well that any overlap in the two positions if it occurred would have only been for a few weeks. Instead, they chose to weaponize the careful balance Representative Stubbs tried to walk to protect interests broader than those of county government."
"This is the right thing for me," Stubbs said. "I know my capacity. My intentions were never to do both jobs."
Stubbs says she has another confirmation hearing with the Personnel and Finance Committee next week and hopes the focus returns to her qualifications for the job.
"My focus is, let's get back to the merits of this job," Stubbs said. "Everybody can have their own opinion but...let's come back together. Let's focus on this position and what this position can do for the community."
27 News reached out to members of the committee and the Board of Supervisors but they were unavailable for comment.