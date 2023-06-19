'Let's just stop all of this nonsense'; Family Identifies man killed in Madison shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- The family of the man killed downtown Madison early Sunday morning has identified him as 20-year-old Nicolas Taylor Washington.
Madison police officers responded to a shots fired call at the 600 block of E. Dayton Street around 3:30 a.m. On scene, officers said they found 12 bullet casings. They said shortly after the shooting, the victim was taken to the hospital where he died.
Taylor-Washington's brother, Cody Taylor, and grandmother, Bonnie Taylor, said he was going to a party with a group of friends when somebody fired shots at the group.
His family said Taylor-Washington was shot and later died at the hospital.
"He was a nice person and he was just out having fun on the weekend," Bonnie Taylor said. "He was just in the wrong place at the wrong time."
Bonnie Taylor said Taylor-Washington grew up in Madison and was a basketball player at La Follette High School. She said he worked several different jobs around Madison and wanted to be a rapper.
"He wanted to make his music and he invited me up to the stadium 'come on grandma, get on the stage'," Bonnie Taylor remembered.
His brother Cody Taylor said Taylor-Washington could make anyone smile and always had a way with words.
Bonnie and Cody agreed the violence needs to stop.
"Put the guns down, put the guns down and let's just stop all of this nonsense," Bonnie Taylor added.
She said it's sad to see another young life taken because of the gun violence in so many cities.
"We got to stop this, it's just it's happening too much," she said. "You can't even walk in McDonald's or Walmart."
Adding, "Today it's us, but tomorrow it could be you."
Both are asking people to come forward if they have any information and are pleading with the people responsible to turn themselves in.
"Come out and be a man or a woman, whoever you are, and rectify your mistakes," Bonnie Taylor said. "This is gonna haunt you for the rest of your days."
"Remember, God don't like ugly and what goes around is gonna come around," she added.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison Police Department or Madison Area Crime Stoppers.