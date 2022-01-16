Let's kick off the last two, full weeks of January

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
We're nearing the end of January and it looks like the final weeks will be cooler than average, for the most part. This upcoming work week will start off on the warmer side but temperatures are quickly going to crash.. and with that cooler air overhead, the chance for snow is going to minimal.
A low pressure system is going to help kick our temperatures back into the 20s on Monday then the 30s by Tuesday; after a quiet M.L.K. Jr. Day, southern Wisconsin could see a light wintry mix. The cold front with this low swings through Tuesday night which could continue to threat for light snow, but our temperatures will be falling throughout the night through Wednesday.
That means our highs on Wednesday will be early but then our overnight lows slip sub zero and barely make it into the low teens by Thursday. Thursday night the lows slip sub zero once again which means our wind chill values are going to be very cold as well.