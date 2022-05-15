Let's Kick off the Second Half of May

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The second half of May is finally here! It looks like as we kick off this next work week, temperatures and dew points are going to be comfortable. But if you're missing the 80s and more Summer-like conditions, we'll have a shot by the end of the upcoming week.
A weak cold front will slide through Wisconsin to end Sunday and bring in drier air meaning we'll see plenty of sunshine to kick off the next work week. Winds are going to be a bit breezy at times but overall, with lower dew points, conditions are going to be comfortable on Monday.
Rain chances return Tuesday evening/overnight and last through Wednesday. As winds turn out of the south, warmer air returns in time for Thursday and Friday and so does the threat thunderstorms.