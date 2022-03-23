'Let's sit down and talk about it': Clerks prepare for public testing of voting machines

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Lori Stottler knows there's never been so much public interest in the accuracy of the machines her office uses to count Janesville's ballots. To be sure everything is in order ahead of the April 5 spring election, she's conducting three days of pretesting on the city's machines before a public testing.
27 News observed Wednesday's session. Stottler said ongoing skepticism from some conservatives over the 2020 general election leaves her hoping more people will attend Saturday's public test.
"Just like anything in life, when it comes to politics, religion, and now, elections, let's sit down and talk about it," Stottler said. "Maybe I can help you understand better and you can help me understand what I need to be doing differently to make sure that I have your trust."
A series of legal challenges and recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties upheld President Joe Biden's victory in Wisconsin. Still, skeptics have pushed unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud, including theories of foreign actors hacking voting machines.
Stottler said that would be impossible because the machines aren't connected to the internet. Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said he didn't understand how outsiders could rig machines at least six years old to alter elections.
"How do they know the ballot order of candidates six years in the future? Nothing's connected to the internet," McDonell said. "I mean that's just really stupid."
Stottler said she viewed the claims as a reason to emphasize the public testing of voting machines. Wednesday got off to a rocky start. The first ballot got stuck in the machine. After partially deconstructing the machine, Stottler slightly bent a tray inside to ensure the ballots would not jam and instead drop right into the bin.
From there, it was a question of ensuring the machines could read the pre-marked ballots and deliver an accurate count.
"The only way that one person would get the vote for another is if we programmed it wrong so we want to make sure that we process that," Stottler said.
Concerns about machine malfunctions, either by accident or because of nefarious acts, have led some to call for election officials to bring back hand counts of ballots. Both Stottler and McDonell defended Wisconsin clerks' use of machines to tally election results.
"For me, in all my years working elections, every mistake I've seen is a human error," McDonell said. "The idea that we would have hand counts means that the error rate would go through the ceiling and it would take days and days to get results."
Bringing in Badger Books
The tabulation machines weren't the only equipment items undergoing testing this week. The April election will be the first for which Janesville uses Badger Books, an electronic version of the poll books voters sign when they arrive at their polling place.
Stottler said the switch would make the sign-in process more smooth and also more accurate. She said the electronic system would reduce the odds of someone being signed in under the wrong name or delays caused by workers being unable to find a voter's name because they had moved.
"It's popular with clerks because it's more accurate and it's faster, reduces a lot of the workload after the election," McDonell said.
In the Badger Books, a voter is immediately flagged if they show up in the wrong location. They can either leave or, if they had recently moved, re-register under their new address with proof of their new residence.
"Now when you go to the grocery store, you don't sign a credit card receipt on paper," Stottler said. "We're simply asking that you move to the grocery store format of signing your name on the screen."
Janesville will have Badger Books at four of the city's 10 polling places for the April 5 election. Stottler said the goal was to add a fifth for the August statewide primary before having 10 Badger Books in place for the November mid-term election.
Like the voting machines, Badger Books are not connected to the internet. Instead, they're hooked to a modem that ties each of a city's books to an in-house server. Stottler said the machines could back up the information so if one machine went down, the voter data could still be reached on another.
Both Janesville and Madison have scheduled public testing of their machines for Saturday, March 26 beginning at 9 a.m. The Madison test will take place at 2713 E. Washington Ave.