'Levi Legacy Lego': Honoring teen killed in Blue Mounds shooting

BLUE MOUNDS (WKOW) -- The mother of a 19-year-old killed in May is working to keep his memory alive.
Levi Iverson was accidently shot by a 20-year-old man while hanging out at a friends house. His mom, Shelley Iverson, said she wants Levi remembered for how he lived, not how he died.
"When I think about it I start crying," Shelley said.
Not a day goes by where Shelley doesn't think of her son Levi.
"Me and Levi were really really close," she said. "He was close to all his friends and I think that's something that really stands out most about Levi, anybody that was friends with him knew how important they were to him."
Shelley described Levi as having a big smile and sparkle to his personality.
When Levi died, Shelley said her family saw an outpour of love and support, so she wanted to do something to pay it forward.
She said she got an idea from a friend of hers and Levi's love of Legos to design custom Legos that resemble Levi. She named the design 'Levi Legacy Lego' and now plans to place them in all different areas in hopes people will find them.
"When somebody finds it they can keep it, scan the QR code, take a picture and show their story or build with it, take a picture and their share the story," she said. "I'd love to see people build with them."
Her mission is to carry on Levi's memory and spread joy to others.
Nearly three months after Levi's passing, Shelley said missing him has been hard but remembering Levi will always make her smile.
"If there was something that came to my mind that I couldn't really express to anyone else in the family, I would tell it to Levi," she said. "And he was just so supportive and I miss that more than anything."
Shelley is still working out all the details but is now raising money to help purchase the legos. She said she welcomes ideas and help with the mission.
You can find more information on the Levi Legacy Lego mission and ways to get involved on the website or social media pages.