LGBTQ+ Fellowship nearing start at UW Madison

MADISON (WKOW) — The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health is the first school in the nation to start a program that aims to help doctors better understand the needs of LGBTQ+ patients.
In July of 2021, the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health joined 50 to 60 other medical schools across the country competing to be the first site of the American Medical Association Foundation's LGBTQ+ Fellowship Program.
Winning the fellowship, the School of Medicine and Public Health will receive $750,000 in funding to create a program that will help early-career physicians better help LGBTQ+ patients seeking care.
The program will include research, teaching, mentoring and community collaborative efforts. Elizabeth Petty, the principal investigator and program director for the program, says LGBTQ+ individuals face different obstacles when seeking health care.
"Often times, individuals in the LGBTQ+ and gender diverse communities don't feel welcome in health care settings. Or they've been humiliated, they've been belittled or they haven't received the appropriate affirming healthcare," Petty said.
Petty said that as soon as the university was chosen and word got out, she says they received applications from all across the country. In fact, because there were plenty of good applications, Petty said they were able to get additional funding for two fellows the first year.
Studies have shown that LGBTQ+ persons experience higher rates of depression as well as an increased risk for suicide. Petty says that when these individuals are met with doctors that understand their needs, they're more open with what they are going through and can get the appropriate treatment/care.