Lifeguards needed to staff Goodman pool, area beaches

MADISON (WKOW) – Schools will soon be closed for the summer and the gates to Goodman Pool will be open. But ahead of the pool’s scheduled opening on June 9, the city of Madison is looking to hire about 50 lifeguards.
“The safest water you can go to is one that's guarded by a lifeguard,” Shane Martin, Aquatic and Parks Program Coordinator said.
Martin said the job comes with many benefits.
“Obvious one, you get a tan, but it's more than that. You get to be outside, you get to give back to the community, keep them safe and happy and provide a great overall experience,” Martin said.
He also shared the job comes with great reward. You might recall, a child nearly drowned in the Goodman pool last July. They were underwater for almost two minutes before being pulled out by a lifeguard who performed life-saving measures.
“Our job is ultimately to prevent people from slipping under or having actual drownings,” Martin said.
Like years past, Martin said life jackets will be provided free of charge this year. He added those 12 and under are also required to take a swimming test before they are allowed to swim in the deepest part of the pool. New this year, Martin said visitors can also rent cabanas for celebrations and events.
In addition to staffing the Goodman pool, Martin said lifeguards will staff area beaches. He shared the ideal candidate will be enrolled in, or have completed a lifeguard training class.
“That way, we know that you were certified and then we can hire you on and we'll do a skills test. Just to make sure that your skills are good. And then welcome to the team after that,” Martin said.
You can apply to be a lifeguard on the City of Madison’s website.
This summer, the Goodman pool will host the All-City Swim Meet the weekend of July 27-29. He said the event is open to everyone.