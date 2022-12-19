Light, fluffy snow Monday night

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
WKOW (MADISON) - Light, fluffy snow will fall through Monday night, but we're tracking more snow chances as we close in on Christmas.
Clouds and temperatures will increase through Monday, and once the sun sets, we'll track light snow through the overnight hours. Up to an inch of fluffy snow will fall on most of southern Wisconsin, with lower totals staying southeast of Madison. We'll dry out before the sun rises on Tuesday. Temperatures will fall through tomorrow.
By late Wednesday, we'll be tracking our next weather system. There is still uncertainty on the exact timing and location of this low pressure system, but snow will be possible from Wednesday night through Saturday morning. Winds will also likely pick up behind this system, which would lead to frigid wind chills and lower visibility if paired with that snow. Stay with 27 News for the latest as this will impact holiday travel.