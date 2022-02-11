Light mix to snow as temperatures fall today

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After a round of light snow last night, another round will form later this afternoon.
A warm front moved through last night causing temperatures to climb and melt the inch or less of snow we received. Winds from the southwest will cause temps to top off around 40° late this morning ahead of a cold front that'll bring another mix into the afternoon.
As the front passes, temperatures tumble below freezing to the mid to upper 20s by the evening drive, which means our precipitation type will be back to light snow with up to a coating possible and additional slick spots.
The cooldown continues tonight with lows in the single digits and wind chills sub-zero as a breeze continues from the northwest. Partly sunny on Saturday but staying cold with highs in the mid teens. Mid teens again Sunday with flurry chances. And more seasonal on Valentine's Day in the mid to upper 20s.