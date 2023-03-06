Light PM mix for some

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - The system that moved through last night has one more chance to provide a light mix for some of us late this afternoon and evening.
We'll dry out overnight as we cool into the upper 20s, and clouds will decrease through Tuesday morning. Temperatures will stay mild through tomorrow and Wednesday, with highs warming into the 40s each afternoon. Wednesday and Thursday will be cloudy, and Thursday will even warm to near 40 early in the afternoon ahead of our next weather system.
Snow is looking more and more likely late Thursday through Friday. Right now, the best potential for a winter storm stays to our north, but a few inches of wet, heavy snow still looks likely for southern Wisconsin. Temperatures will drop into the 30s through Friday and the weekend, and another small chance for light snow will be here on Sunday.