Light rain moves in for Mother's Day

MADISON (WKOW) - Light rain is on the late tonight into Sunday morning. But it looks like model trends are lighter and lighter with the rain amounts.
Temperatures will warm from the low 50s tomorrow morning only to the low 60s for Mother's Day with scattered light rain showers likely through the day. Rain will come to an end tomorrow afternoon/evening from north to south, and clouds will quickly follow behind it. We'll cool to near 35 for Monday morning before warming back into the 70s to start the new work week.
A few showers are possible on Tuesday, but we should remain mostly dry from Sunday night through late Thursday. A late-week cold front will bring rain chances and slightly cooler conditions for Thursday night and Friday.