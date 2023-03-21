Light rain possible tonight

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Light rain showers will move into parts of southern Wisconsin tonight and linger into early Wednesday. Temperatures tonight should stay above freezing for all of us, but the chance for a wintry mix will return tomorrow night into Thursday morning.
Temperatures are still expected to warm into the lower 50s tomorrow with plenty of dry time expected, especially around the lunchtime hours. You may feel a few sprinkles through tonight and Wednesday before a better chance for rain arrives Wednesday evening. Temperatures are expected to cool to near freezing by Thursday morning, so a wintry mix is likely for a lot of us early on Thursday. Areas closer to the Illinois state line have the best chance for just seeing rain.
We'll dry out and see the sunshine by Thursday afternoon with high temperatures in the middle 40s. We'll be monitoring a passing snow system Friday night into Saturday morning, but right now, it's trying to stay to our southeast. Stay with 27 News for updates over the next few days.